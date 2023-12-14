Meta Expands Threads to Europe, Offering a New Social Media Alternative to X

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has officially launched its text-based social media platform Threads in Europe. With this expansion, Threads now opens up to 448 million people in the region, providing a fresh alternative for those seeking a social media experience beyond X (formerly known as Twitter).

Previously available in 100 countries, including the US and the UK, Threads was withheld from the European Union due to compliance issues with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). However, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced the platform’s release in Europe, granting users the ability to access Threads without creating an account. Unfortunately, an account is still required for posting activities on the platform.

Despite lacking some features offered its competitors, Meta is rapidly adding new functionalities to Threads. This continuous development highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing the user experience. The Threads app is readily downloadable on Android and iOS devices through the respective app stores, and a web version is also available for convenient access.

With Threads now accessible throughout Europe, individuals seeking a social media platform that diverges from X can explore this new option. As Meta continues to refine and expand its offerings, users can expect further updates and improvements to Threads in the future.

Watch the video below for a closer look at Threads and its features: