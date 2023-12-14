Meta’s Threads Platform Explores Interoperability with Mastodon

In a recent announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Threads, Meta’s latest social media platform, is testing interoperability with other apps, including Mastodon. This move aims to give users more choices and expand the reach of content on the platform.

The goal of making Threads interoperable has been present since its inception when it was codenamed P92. However, progress in achieving this goal has been slow since the platform’s launch in July. Initially, Threads experienced a surge in popularity, reaching 100 million users within five days. But soon after, there was a decline in both user activity and retention, with daily active users dropping over 80% August 4th.

Despite the setback, Meta is preparing to launch Threads in the EU, which may lead to a significant influx of users. The company had initially refrained from launching in the EU due to strict regulations such as the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act. However, sources suggest that Meta will allow EU users to view content on the app without creating a profile.

On the Threads website, a countdown timer indicates that the app is set to launch later today in countries where it is currently unavailable. This anticipated EU launch could prove advantageous for Threads, especially given the ongoing conflict between Elon Musk and advertisers on X, an issue that has surfaced due to Musk’s recent comments and controversial decision to unsuspend the X account of Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist.

As Threads explores interoperability with Mastodon and other apps, it is evident that Meta is striving to provide users with a diversified and inclusive social media experience. By expanding its reach and tapping into new markets, Meta aims to revive Threads’ popularity and establish itself as a prominent player in the social media landscape.