Threads Expands Interoperability with Other Platforms

Threads, the social media platform owned Meta, is taking steps to make its posts available on various other platforms. In a recent post on Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is beginning tests to make Threads accounts compatible with Mastodon and other platforms that use the ActivityPub protocol.

The move to increase interoperability is aimed at giving users more choices in how they interact with content and expanding the reach of Threads’ posts. Zuckerberg expressed optimism about the potential of this initiative, highlighting the importance of making Threads accessible to a wider audience.

When Threads was initially launched in July, Meta announced its plans to make the platform compatible with ActivityPub, an open social networking protocol. This would enable Threads to work seamlessly with other apps that support the protocol, such as Mastodon and WordPress.

The platform gained significant traction upon its launch, attracting 10 million sign-ups within just seven hours. At the time, Zuckerberg stated his goal of reaching over 1 billion users on Threads, surpassing the user base of Twitter (formerly known as X) which had around 300 million users.

The wide availability of Threads was made possible Meta’s extensive global scale. The app was launched in more than 100 countries, catering to both iOS and Android users. This expansion offered content creators the opportunity to elevate their visibility on a platform with immense growth potential.

Despite the initial success, Threads experienced a decline in users three weeks after its launch, prompting the rollout of a major update. Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, acknowledged the need to improve user retention and mentioned plans to introduce features to entice users, such as integrating important Threads into the Instagram app.

The effort to make Threads posts available on other platforms showcases Meta’s commitment to innovation and enhancing user experiences. By embracing interoperability, Threads aims to carve its own niche in the social media landscape, attracting a diverse user base and fostering engaging conversations on a global scale.