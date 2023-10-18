Instagram’s Threads Platform to End Blocking of COVID-related Search Terms

Instagram’s Threads platform, created parent company Meta, will soon stop blocking search terms related to COVID-19. This announcement came during an exchange on the Threads platform between Instagram Head Adam Mosseri and Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz. Lorenz had previously reported that certain search words such as “coronavirus,” “long covid,” and “vaccines” were being blocked on Threads.

Mosseri responded to the concern raised Lorenz, stating that while he did not have an exact timeline, the block on COVID-related search terms is temporary and will be lifted in “weeks or months.” He acknowledged that Meta has been pulled in multiple directions but assured that the team is working on resolving the issue.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has faced scrutiny in the past for allowing the spread of misinformation on its platforms. Both Facebook and Twitter have been criticized for mishandling misinformation during elections and the ongoing pandemic. In response, both platforms have made efforts to combat misinformation. Twitter created a “2020 U.S. election hub” to provide accurate information, implemented stricter content policies, and banned former President Donald Trump. Facebook also implemented methods to fight misinformation and banned Trump for violating content policies.

Threads was positioned as a safer alternative to platforms like Twitter, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg referring to it as a “friendly community.” However, some users have compared Threads to Twitter, with memes and even labeling it a “Twitter killer.” Zuckerberg has expressed his belief that Twitter can be negative and critical, aiming to create a more positive and accessible discussion experience.

In conclusion, Instagram’s Threads platform will remove the temporary block on COVID-related search terms, addressing concerns raised about the dissemination of information and enabling users to search freely on the platform.

