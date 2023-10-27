Meta’s Threads App Introduces Exciting New Features for Users

In a groundbreaking update, Meta’s Threads app has unveiled new features that are set to enhance the user experience. The addition of GIFs and polls has been highly anticipated, and users can now enjoy these exciting functionalities on both the Threads app and web platform.

GIF sharing has been simplified with the latest update. Previously, users had to rely on third-party keyboards or copy-pasting from other sources to include GIFs in their posts. This often resulted in a less-than-smooth experience. However, Threads has now introduced a native GIF button, conveniently located next to the image gallery button in the post-creation window. This new feature provides users with access to a searchable GIPHY library, offering a wide range of GIF options to choose from.

Another exciting addition is the introduction of interactive polls. Users can now create polls with up to four options and have complete control over who can participate. These polls remain open for 24 hours, and participants are the only ones who can view the results as they come in. The poll button is represented three horizontal lines on the post-creation toolbar.

The inclusion of these features has generated enthusiasm from industry leaders. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, expressed his excitement for the new additions. He believes that polls enable users to engage others and gather their opinions on various topics. Additionally, the simplified process of including GIFs makes it more convenient for users to express their feelings effectively.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. Threads is also testing view counts, a feature that will help users gauge the impact of their posts on their community. Furthermore, the app is enhancing its pinned posts functionality, allowing users to pin replies to their own posts, building on the existing feature found on Instagram.

Meta’s Threads app is continuously evolving to provide users with a richer and more interactive experience. The addition of GIFs, polls, and upcoming features like view counts and enhanced pinned posts demonstrates Meta’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

FAQ

What are the new features added to Meta’s Threads app?

Meta’s Threads app has added GIFs and polls as exciting new features for users.

How can users easily share GIFs on Threads?

Threads now includes a native GIF button next to the image gallery button in the post-creation window, making it effortless for users to access a searchable GIPHY library and share GIFs.

What is the purpose of polls on Threads?

Polls allow users to create interactive polls with up to four options, control participant access, and view the results as they come in.

What are some upcoming features Threads is working on?

Threads is currently testing view counts to help users gauge the impact of their posts, as well as enhancing the pinned posts functionality to allow users to pin replies to their own posts.