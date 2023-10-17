The Rise of Bluesky and Threads: Twitter Alternatives Gaining Momentum

In recent months, there has been a noticeable increase in users migrating from Twitter to alternative social media platforms, particularly Bluesky and Threads. The influx of users can often be attributed to controversial actions taken Elon Musk on Twitter. Bluesky, an invite-only platform, currently boasts over 1.5 million users and continues to grow steadily.

A website called Twexit has been tracking the exodus of users from Twitter to Bluesky, noting spikes in user activations coinciding with significant events such as Twitter’s transition to X, the removal of the block feature, and discussions of implementing a subscription fee. However, there was no significant increase in users leaving Twitter when X removed headlines from shared news articles or during the Israel-Hamas war.

Threads, Meta’s answer to Twitter, has also experienced a resurgence in activity. Although initial excitement waned after its launch, recent observations indicate a revival, with users expressing their complaints more frequently. Similarweb, which tracks app data, recorded a slight bounce in Threads’ usage based on Android app downloads.

While Bluesky and Threads show promise as potential alternatives to Twitter, it remains unclear what their long-term goals are or how they plan to differentiate themselves. Meta, the organization behind Threads, has explicitly stated that it is not designed to be a news-focused platform. This raises doubts about its ability to attract news organizations, particularly considering Meta’s past conflicts over legislation requiring payment for news content.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram and also involved with Threads, clarified that news is not discouraged on the platform but will not be promoted extensively. The challenge for alternative platforms lies in competing with Twitter’s advantage of being a reliable source for breaking news and on-the-ground reporting during crises.

Bluesky and Threads still lack certain features present on Twitter. Bluesky is exclusive and lacks video capabilities, while Threads does not have hashtags or direct messaging functions, though it has recently introduced voice posts and an edit function. It will likely take some time before these platforms can attract a substantial number of politicians, journalists, and government accounts away from Twitter.

In the meantime, Twitter remains the primary platform for breaking news. As users in the news industry navigate the growing toxicity and unreliability of Twitter, there is a hope that Bluesky and Threads will evolve into more professionalized alternatives, catering to specific user needs.

