Meta’s Threads Introduces Account Switcher and Hints at Edit Button

Meta’s Threads, a popular social media app, has announced the rollout of two much-awaited features for its Android and iOS apps. Firstly, users can now easily switch between multiple accounts through the newly introduced account switcher. This feature works similarly to Instagram, where a long-press on the profile picture allows users to switch between various signed-in accounts. It is particularly useful for individuals managing work or brand accounts alongside their personal accounts. Although it is unclear if there is a limit to the number of accounts that can be signed in at once, Instagram currently supports up to five accounts.

Additionally, Threads is rumored to be implementing an edit button in the near future. App leaker Alessandro Paluzzi posted a screenshot on Twitter, showcasing this feature. However, it is important to note that the edit button comes with a time constraint of five minutes. This implies that users will only have a limited window to make edits to their posts after publishing them. In comparison, Twitter allows a longer editing window of up to 30 minutes; although, this functionality is only available to paid subscribers.

The introduction of the account switcher and the potential addition of an edit button brings improved convenience and flexibility to Threads users. These features cater to individuals who require seamless management of multiple accounts and seek the ability to rectify any errors in their posts for a brief period of time.

