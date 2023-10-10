Should Marketers Keep Paying Attention to Threads?

Threads, the social media platform launched in July 2022 with great expectations, has encountered challenges in maintaining its userbase and engagement levels. With just 23.7 million monthly active users in the US compared to the much larger user bases of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, Threads has not been able to replace Twitter as the primary forum for online discussion as anticipated.

Meta, the parent company of Threads, has been striving to boost the platform’s performance. They have introduced features such as a follower feed, web app, and full-text search. Meta has also tried to draw users’ attention to Threads through Instagram displaying a “For You on Threads” carousel in the Instagram feed and enabling the sending of Threads to Instagram direct messages. However, these efforts have not yet gained significant traction.

Marketers are advised not to prioritize Threads at the moment but should consider experimenting with their Twitter or Instagram strategies there. Posting content and exploring new features early on may provide insights into what resonates with the Threads audience. In the event that Threads does gain mainstream popularity, brands that have established a community and mastered the platform will have an advantage. However, for the majority of marketers, it is recommended to wait until Meta can demonstrate growth and a unique value proposition for Threads.

Although Threads has struggled to establish a unique position in a competitive landscape dominated platforms like TikTok, it is too early to dismiss its prospects entirely. With ongoing efforts from Meta to revitalize the platform, marketers should remain vigilant and recognize that social media platforms are continually evolving. Even a platform like Threads can be rewoven into something entirely new in the future.

