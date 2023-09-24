The 39th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day: A Massive Effort to Preserve Our Beaches

The 39th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day took place on September 23, bringing together thousands of volunteers to clean up the state’s beaches. With more than 700 cleanups in almost every county, this event is hailed as the largest annual volunteer event in California. In fact, it holds the record for being the biggest single-day volunteer event on the planet, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

This year, the event had the theme “You’re Bigger Than You Think,” emphasizing the significant impact of volunteers working together towards a common goal. Since its inception in 1985, the California Coastal Cleanup Day has seen over 1.7 million volunteers remove over 26 million pounds of trash from the state’s beaches and inland shorelines. Cleanup efforts have even expanded to areas as far inland as Riverside and Pasadena to intercept litter before it reaches the coast.

The importance of this event goes beyond just cleaning up the beaches. California’s storm drain system does not filter out litter, meaning that debris swept into the sewers during heavy rains ends up in the ocean. With an exceptionally wet winter in Southern California this year, the need for beach cleanup is more critical than ever.

The California Coastal Commission, the organization behind the event, is proud to provide a platform for Californians to express their dedication to coastal preservation. Participants dedicate just a few hours on a Saturday in September, but their commitment extends throughout the year. With over 36,000 volunteers in 2021 alone, more than 363,000 pounds of debris were cleared from California’s coastlines.

The 39th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day was a tremendous success, thanks to the volunteers who understand the importance of preserving our coastline. Their efforts contribute to the overall health and well-being of our oceans, protecting them for future generations to enjoy.

