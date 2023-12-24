Twitter Experiences Widespread Outages Across Multiple Countries

Twitter, the popular social media platform, suffered a major outage on Thursday morning, impacting users in various countries including the UK, US, and India. Instead of their regular feed of tweets, users were greeted with a message that said “Welcome to X.”

Since 5:30am GMT, there have been over 70,000 reports of problems on the platform from users across multiple countries, according to data from Downdetector.com. User reports reached their peak at around 5:50am GMT.

Even users of Twitter’s premium subscription service, X Pro, were not spared from the outage. They experienced issues with their feeds, with a message saying “Waiting for posts.”

The exact cause of the outage is still unknown, leaving users and experts speculating about possible explanations. It is unclear when the service will be fully restored.

This unexpected disruption highlights the reliance on social media platforms for communication and information sharing in today’s digital age. For many individuals, Twitter is not just a means of connecting with others, but also a valuable source for news and updates.

The outage also highlights the vulnerability of technology infrastructure and the need for robust systems to prevent and address such incidents. With millions of users active on Twitter daily, even brief outages can have significant consequences for individuals, businesses, and even governments.

As Twitter works to resolve this issue, it serves as a reminder of the importance of having alternative communication channels and platforms in place. Additionally, it emphasizes the need for continued investment in technology infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted access to these platforms.