Migration Patterns Revealed: Where Thousands Have Moved From Missouri and Illinois

According to recent data released the U.S. Census Bureau, significant numbers of people packed up and relocated from Missouri and Illinois between 2021 and 2022. While many individuals moved between the two states, others ventured beyond the Bi-State region in search of new opportunities.

Among the top destinations for Missourians were Kansas, Texas, Florida, and Arizona. The allure of warmer climates, lower costs of living, and employment prospects seemed to attract individuals from the Show-Me State. Meanwhile, people leaving Illinois favored locations such as Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Texas.

Florida emerged as a popular destination for residents of both Missouri and Illinois, with thousands making the Sunshine State their new home. The favorable weather, diverse economy, and abundance of recreational activities were likely factors in attracting relocators.

Interestingly, data from the Census Bureau showcased a trend of people migrating from densely populated states to less densely populated neighboring states. This pattern is evident in Illinois, where individuals sought out new opportunities in less crowded states nearby.

In Missouri, however, the data revealed that more people moved into the state than those who left. Over 160,000 individuals chose to relocate to the Show-Me State. The leading contributors to Missouri’s population growth were Kansas, Illinois, California, Florida, and Arkansas.

It is worth noting that an estimated 18,047 people from “abroad” relocated to Missouri during the same period. The appeal of the state’s affordable housing, natural beauty, and friendly atmosphere may have enticed individuals from outside the United States to make Missouri their new home.

On the other hand, Illinois received an influx of approximately 228,000 people. This growth can be attributed to newcomers from California, Texas, Missouri, Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Additionally, a considerable number of individuals, totaling 74,147, moved to Illinois from “abroad.”

These migration patterns highlight the ever-changing landscape of population movements in the United States. Individuals are driven to seek out new environments, opportunities, and communities that align with their needs and aspirations. As people continue to explore new horizons, it will be interesting to see how these migration trends evolve in the future.