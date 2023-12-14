LinkedIn Experiences Major Outage, Leaving Users Frustrated

Summary: LinkedIn customers around the world are expressing their frustration after a significant outage affected the popular professional networking site. Over 1,000 users have reported issues with the website, according to DownDetector.

In what came as an unexpected blow to LinkedIn users, the website experienced a major outage that left thousands of individuals unable to access their accounts or use the platform’s features. This incident marks the latest in a series of technical glitches that have plagued the site in recent times.

Users took to social media platforms, such as Twitter, to express their disappointment and call on LinkedIn to rectify the situation promptly. Among the frustrations voiced were the inability to access profiles and news feeds, as well as encountering error messages.

This outage has not been the first for LinkedIn, as the platform experienced a similar incident just a few weeks ago. On that occasion, there were over 900 reports of issues in the UK alone. However, the source of these outages remains unknown, as LinkedIn has yet to confirm the cause.

According to DownDetector, the majority of reported issues, around 90%, are related to the website, while the remaining 8% pertain to the app. This disparity suggests that the trouble primarily lies in the website’s infrastructure rather than the application itself.

As LinkedIn works to resolve the issues and get the platform back up and running, users can only hope for a speedy recovery. The outbreak of outages raises concerns about the site’s reliability and the impact on its user base. It remains to be seen how LinkedIn will address these issues and prevent future disruptions to its service.