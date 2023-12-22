Whittier Celebrates Christmas with Joy and Festivities

Thousands of residents in Whittier, California, came together to embrace the holiday spirit at the 69th annual Uptown Whittier Christmas Parade. The parade was a sight to behold as it traveled through the heart of Uptown Whittier, filling the streets with joy and excitement. The event took place on Saturday, December 9, and drew in large crowds who eagerly secured their spots along the parade route.

Organized the Uptown Whittier Association, this year’s parade saw a remarkable turnout, with participation reaching pre-COVID numbers. Justin Tipton, the President of the Uptown Whittier Association, expressed his delight at the return to normalcy and the community’s enthusiasm for the event. He estimated that around 30,000 people attended the parade, with 117 groups taking part.

The parade showcased a wide array of participants, including school bands, dance teams, sports groups, and service clubs such as Rotary and Lions. The event also marked a historic moment as Whittier Pride made their inaugural appearance, celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

Of course, no Christmas parade would be complete without the presence of Santa Claus. Accompanied Mrs. Claus and their friends, Santa made a grand entrance, spreading holiday cheer to all. The audience was treated to various dance performances and musical displays as they reveled in the festive atmosphere.

The Uptown Whittier Christmas Parade undoubtedly cemented itself as a cherished tradition in the local community. It provided a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together, creating lasting memories and celebrating the spirit of Christmas. As the parade came to a close, Whittier remained immersed in the holiday excitement, ready to embrace the festivities that awaited them throughout the season.