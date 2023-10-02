Social Media Fatigue Linked to Belief in Misinformation and Sharing of False Claims

A study conducted Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has found that individuals who experience social media fatigue are more likely to believe and share misinformation online. The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, surveyed over 8,000 participants from eight different countries, including Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Assistant Professor Saifuddin Ahmed from NTU’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information explained that social media fatigue creates an information overload, which impairs the cognitive judgment of users. When individuals are overwhelmed the constant flow of information, they struggle to critically evaluate the accuracy of the misinformation they encounter, whether it pertains to the Covid-19 pandemic or other topics.

The study also highlighted the role of algorithms on social media platforms in exacerbating social media fatigue. These algorithms prioritize controversial, sensational, and emotionally charged content, which may lead users to perceive such content as accurate. This further contributes to the belief and sharing of misinformation.

The surveys conducted as part of the study involved participants rating their level of social media fatigue and assessing the accuracy of false claims about Covid-19. Additionally, cognitive abilities were evaluated through a vocabulary test commonly used in scientific research as a proxy for intelligence.

The findings of this study shed light on the impact of social media fatigue on individuals’ susceptibility to misinformation and the sharing of false claims online. Understanding these dynamics is crucial in addressing the spread of misinformation and promoting critical thinking skills among social media users.

