New Article: Ensuring Social Media Responsibility for Communal Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, emphasizes the importance of responsible social media usage in maintaining communal harmony. In a recent statement, Swain warned against sharing videos, texts, or messages on social media platforms that have the potential to incite communal violence, disrupt peace, promote terrorism, or fuel separatism. The police force is committed to taking strict action in accordance with the law to prevent such incidents.

Swain underlined the duty of the Jammu and Kashmir police in preventing disrespect towards Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and any religious group or community. He stressed that it is essential to protect the peace and prevent violence. The DGP discussed the situation in Kashmir with senior police officers following a derogatory video posted on social media a student from NIT.

Any content that is deemed objectionable and has the potential to disrupt peace, incite violence, or promote terrorism and separatism will be dealt with firmly the police. The focus is on identifying and apprehending individuals involved in spreading such content, as well as those with hidden agendas that threaten peace and social stability.

Swain urged individuals who come across videos or texts that could disturb peace to immediately report them to the concerned police station. It is crucial for people not to circulate such content further to avoid worsening the communal harmony and overall peace.

When asked about possible action against political parties involved in fueling unrest, Swain emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir police serve as custodians of the law. Those who engage in deliberate actions with malicious intent, resulting in loss of life, property damage, or attacks, will be held accountable.

The DGP reaffirmed the police’s respect for Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and their commitment to upholding communal harmony, which has been a hallmark of Kashmir for generations. No individual or element will be allowed to disrupt or disrespect any religious community.

In regards to the NIT student who posted the derogatory video, Swain stated that the law will follow its own course in addressing the situation.

