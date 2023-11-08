Andhra Pradesh CID to Seize Properties of Social Media Offenders

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) has issued a strong warning to social media offenders in the state. Additional Director General S. Sanjay announced that the department will take strict action against individuals who have committed crimes through abusive and provocative language online. The CID will not hesitate to attach the properties of such offenders.

During a press conference at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, Mr. Sanjay emphasized that the department has been closely monitoring social media accounts that target various entities, including the judiciary, government, political parties, and women in the state. In 2022, the CID removed over 1,450 abusive postings, and this number increased to 2,164 in 2023. Furthermore, a total of 1,465 social media accounts are currently being closely monitored.

Reiterating the CID’s dedication to maintaining law and order, Mr. Sanjay highlighted that action has already been taken against individuals who posted abusive content against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members. Notably, both ruling and opposition party leaders have been victims of such online trolls.

To combat cyberbullying effectively, the CID has opened 2,972 ‘Cyberbully Sheets’ for investigation, with ongoing progress. Additionally, 45 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have faced criminal cases, and five Look-Out Circulars have been issued.

Aware of the potential surge in hate postings during an election year, the CID has established special teams and a dedicated cyber cell to monitor social media accounts across the state. Utilizing the latest technologies, the CID aims to thoroughly investigate social media crimes and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What kind of language is considered abusive and provocative?

Abusive and provocative language refers to any form of communication that is disrespectful, offensive, or inflammatory towards individuals, organizations, or communities.

Can the CID seize the properties of social media offenders?

Yes, the CID has the authority to attach the properties of individuals who have committed crimes through the use of abusive and provocative language on social media.

How many social media accounts are currently being monitored the CID?

The CID is currently monitoring 1,465 social media accounts in Andhra Pradesh.

What actions are being taken against trolls targeting political leaders?

The CID has initiated action against social media accounts that have posted abusive content targeting political leaders, both from the ruling party and opposition parties.

How is the CID investigating social media crimes?

The CID is utilizing the latest technologies and has established special teams and a dedicated cyber cell to effectively investigate social media crimes in Andhra Pradesh.