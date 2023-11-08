The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) Cracks Down on Social Media Offenders

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) is taking a strong stance against social media offenders in the state. In a recent press conference, Additional Director General S. Sanjay warned that the department would attach the properties of individuals who engage in online crimes involving abusive, provocative, and unacceptable language. The crackdown aims to curb cyberbullying, hate speech, and defamation on social media platforms in Andhra Pradesh.

Over the past year, the CID has actively monitored social media accounts that target the judiciary, government officials, political parties, and women in the state. These efforts have resulted in the removal of more than 2,000 abusive posts in 2023 alone, with over 1,400 social media accounts currently under surveillance.

Some of the prominent targets of online abuse have been Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members. The CID has taken swift action against those responsible for targeting them on social media platforms. In fact, the department has opened nearly 3,000 “Cyberbully Sheets” for investigation, highlighting the seriousness with which it views these offenses.

To effectively tackle social media crimes, the CID has formed special teams and established a dedicated cyber cell. These efforts leverage the latest technologies to identify offenders and gather evidence for legal action. As the state approaches an election year, the department anticipates a rise in hate speech, making it crucial to monitor these accounts diligently to maintain law and order.

The crackdown is not limited to offenders within Andhra Pradesh alone. The CID has also filed cases against 45 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and issued Look-Out Circulars to prevent them from evading justice. This signifies the department’s commitment to pursuing social media offenders wherever they may reside.

The APCID’s efforts to combat social media crimes serve as a significant step towards creating a safer online environment in Andhra Pradesh. By holding offenders accountable for their actions, the department aims to foster responsible digital citizenship and protect individuals from online abuse and harassment.

