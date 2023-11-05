People from around the world often have strong opinions when it comes to Israel and its actions. However, it is important to approach this complex topic with an understanding of international law and the legal concepts involved. Unfortunately, many individuals, including politicians, journalists, and social media users, throw around terms like “war crime,” “genocide,” and “proportionality” without truly comprehending their meanings.

Let us first establish the core fact: On day one of the conflict, Hamas launched an armed attack on Israel, resulting in the murder, torture, rape, and capture of innocent Israeli civilians, including infants and the elderly. According to international law, this constitutes an armed attack, giving Israel the lawful right to defend itself. It is crucial to recognize that Israel’s objective is to ensure that Hamas is weakened to such an extent that it can no longer pose a threat to Israeli civilians in the future—an entirely legitimate goal.

Proportionality, a concept often misunderstood, does not mean that Israel should retaliate with a similar massacre against Palestinian civilians. Instead, it requires Israel to employ a level of force that is not excessive to achieve its legitimate defensive aims while minimizing harm to civilians and non-military targets.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean for a response to be proportionate?

A: Proportionality in this context means that the use of force should align with the intended defensive objectives without causing unnecessary harm to civilians or non-military targets.

Q: Is Israel intentionally targeting Palestinian civilians?

A: No. Israel takes significant precautions to avoid civilian casualties, including issuing warnings to Palestinians and using precision strikes whenever possible to target Hamas operatives while minimizing collateral damage.

Q: How does Hamas contribute to civilian casualties?

A: Hamas often uses civilians as human shields hiding its fighters and weapons among them and launching attacks from residential areas. This strategy puts innocent lives at risk.

It is essential to emphasize that Israel does not harbor any intention to commit genocide against the Palestinians, as is clearly stated in Hamas’ own charter. Accusing Israel of genocide, given the historical context and the motivations behind the creation of the Jewish state, is not only inaccurate but also offensive.

While it is crucial to respect and adhere to international law in any conflict, it is misguided and dangerous to assume that Israel disregards its obligations. As the situation evolves, it is important for individuals to approach these matters with caution and informed understanding of the legal complexities involved.

[Source: Private information]