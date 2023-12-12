Hafthor Bjornsson: From Basketball Player to World’s Strongest Man – A Journey of Transformation

Hafthor Bjornsson, best known for his role as ‘The Mountain’ in Game of Thrones, recently shared a remarkable throwback photo on Instagram. The picture showcased a much smaller version of himself during his basketball days, juxtaposed with a current image displaying his astonishing body transformation.

In the caption accompanying the photo, Bjornsson, also known as ‘Thor’, revealed that these two pictures were taken just four years apart. This revelation highlights the immense dedication and sacrifices he made to achieve his current imposing figure, which includes a staggering weight gain of 196lbs.

The Icelandic strongman’s accomplishments have earned him the accolade of being widely recognized as the greatest strength athlete of all time. He holds the distinction of being the only person to have won the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe’s Strongest Man, and the World’s Strongest Man tournaments in the same year. Furthermore, Bjornsson’s impressive collection of world records has led many to consider him the strongest man to have ever walked the earth.

In a surprising turn of events, Bjornsson ventured into the realm of boxing after conquering the world of Strongman. He faced fellow strongman Eddie Hall in a bout that was dubbed ‘The Heaviest Boxing Match in History,’ as their combined weights reached a remarkable 295kg. Bjornsson emerged victorious, displaying his versatility and athleticism outside of his usual domain.

Speculation arose that Bjornsson would challenge WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. However, the anticipated clash never materialized. Bjornsson eventually admitted that his passion for boxing could not match his love for Strongman. He decided to make a return to strength-based sports, where he truly feels at home.

Reflecting on his transition, Bjornsson expressed, “When I did Strongman training, it never felt like a job; it felt like me just hanging out with the boys or having fun. Whereas in boxing, every single day felt like work.” This candid revelation sheds light on the importance of pursuing endeavors that ignite passion and joy.

Bjornsson’s journey from a basketball player to the world’s strongest man serves as an inspiration to all, reminding us that transformation is possible with determination, hard work, and the pursuit of our true passions.