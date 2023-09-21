Thomas Cook (India) Limited Introduces Forex Transactions via WhatsApp

Thomas Cook (India) Limited has launched a new service that allows customers to conduct forex transactions through WhatsApp. By adding Thomas Cook Forex as a contact, customers can connect with an AI-enabled chatbot for 24×7 access from anywhere.

This innovative service enables customers to view live rates, perform forex transactions, and send money abroad, all from the convenience of their home or while traveling. In addition, Thomas Cook’s prepaid forex card customers can manage various card-related tasks, such as reloads, balance checks, statement downloads, pin resets, and card blocking/unblocking via WhatsApp.

Thomas Cook’s omnichannel approach offers customers a wide range of options for accessing their services. With over 4,000 touchpoints available, including retail outlets, airport counters, online platforms, contact centers, and B2B partner platforms, customers can choose the channel that suits their needs best. The company also provides doorstep delivery within two hours through their Ghar pe Forex service.

Some of Thomas Cook’s popular products include a multi-currency borderless prepaid card, which offers flexibility for international travelers, and a Study Buddy card designed specifically for students studying abroad.

Despite the introduction of this new service, shares of Thomas Cook (India) Limited experienced a decline of 1.95 percent to Rs 117.90 on the BSE at 12.50 pm.

Overall, the inclusion of WhatsApp as a platform for forex transactions demonstrates Thomas Cook’s commitment to providing convenient and accessible services to its customers. By leveraging technology and offering multiple touchpoints, Thomas Cook aims to simplify the forex experience for its clientele.

Definitions:

– Forex transactions: The buying or selling of foreign currencies in the global market.

– AI-enabled chatbot: A computer program that uses artificial intelligence to simulate human conversation and interact with users.

– Prepaid forex card: A reloadable card that allows customers to load foreign currencies onto it, which can then be used for transactions abroad.

– Omnichannel: A strategy that allows customers to access services through multiple channels, seamlessly transitioning between online and offline touchpoints.

Source: This article is based on a news release from Thomas Cook (India) Limited.