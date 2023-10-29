New Article: The Influence of Anti-Science Discourse on Society

In a world increasingly driven scientific advancements, the rise of anti-science sentiments poses a significant challenge. Thom Workman, a professor at the University of New Brunswick, recently shed light on the origins and consequences of this phenomenon. Contrary to popular belief, anti-science discourse is not solely propagated religious or corporate entities, but also finds a surprising home within the Western academy itself.

Historically, religious objections to scientific theories, such as the teaching of evolution, have hindered scientific progress. Workman emphasized that even today, there are schools in New Brunswick that teach creation science, prioritizing biblical truths over scientific evidence. While this religious aspect of anti-science discourse remains prevalent, it is not the only source.

The corporate world also plays a significant role in fostering anti-science sentiment. Industries that stand to be negatively affected scientific findings, such as those related to climate change, often engage in campaigns to discredit scientists and impede research. The fossil fuel industry, in particular, has been known to suppress scientific research to protect its profit margin. This is a form of illegal thuggery, according to Workman, and should not be overlooked.

However, what surprises many is that the Western academy, which was originally founded on the principles of enlightenment rationalism, has also become a breeding ground for anti-science ideas. Workman describes this as a peculiar source of anti-science, as these academic institutions should ideally prioritize scientific analysis and support research. Unfortunately, in their pursuit of social criticism and undermining of capitalism, arts and humanities faculties often challenge the validity of scientific research.

The influence of anti-science discourse extends beyond academia and has become a divisive issue in politics. Demagogues exploit people’s anger and manipulate debates on non-essential subjects, distracting from more pressing issues such as healthcare and education. Social media exacerbates these divisions, although it is not the root cause.

To counter the rising tide of anti-science sentiment, it is essential for society to understand the importance of scientific research and analysis. Embracing a scientific perspective allows for more informed decision-making and a deeper understanding of the world we live in. The Western academy, in particular, must reevaluate its commitment to scientific principles and avoid succumbing to effete criticisms that undermine the pursuit of knowledge and progress.

