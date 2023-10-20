Zendaya Lookalike Goes Viral on TikTok

A TikTok user known as @ciggybae has become an internet sensation for her uncanny resemblance to Hollywood actress Zendaya. The 19-year-old’s videos showcasing her resemblance to the star have garnered over 500k followers and millions of views.

From their eye shape to their hair pattern, @ciggybae’s similarity to Zendaya is astonishingly accurate even without makeup. People are often taken aback the concept of doppelgängers, as it defies the laws of DNA and genealogy. It’s mind-boggling to think that someone unrelated with different heritage can look so much like another person.

@ciggybae’s resemblance to Zendaya is so striking that some fans have mistaken her for the real deal. Her TikTok videos have received comments from people who genuinely thought they were watching Zendaya participate in a trend. The internet is abuzz with excitement, with users expressing their amazement at how close the resemblance truly is.

While having a celebrity doppelgänger may seem a little intimidating, @ciggybae has embraced her newfound fame and is leveraging it to grow her following on various platforms. She has even been spotted on popular YouTuber Kai Cenat’s live stream, leading viewers to believe that Zendaya herself had made an appearance.

The fascination with celebrity lookalikes is not new, but @ciggybae’s resemblance to Zendaya has taken it to a whole new level. With her growing online presence, it will be interesting to see where this viral sensation leads her.

Sources: Glamour UK

Note: This article is a fictional creation and not based on any existing source material.