Ambitious TikToker Creates Unusual Underground Project

A woman on TikTok has gained widespread attention for her extraordinary home improvement endeavor: constructing a tunnel beneath her suburban home. Kala, known as TikTok’s “tunnel girl,” started documenting her journey in October 2022 as she dug a 30-foot long and 20-foot deep underground tunnel intended to serve as a storm shelter. What began as a challenge to herself quickly captivated the internet.

Although Kala claims that her motivation was not rooted in doomsday scenarios or prepping, she saw value in having a protective shelter area. She is attracted to ambitious home improvement projects, having previously built a four-story addition to her house. The excavation project has garnered more than 330,000 followers on her TikTok account, sparking curiosity and discussion among viewers.

Kala’s unconventional pursuit has led many to question her qualifications and methods. She acknowledges that she doesn’t possess formal engineering training and instead relied on her ability to learn skills through hands-on experience. While the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides guidelines for building shelters, there are no specific recommendations for constructing tunnels.

Safety is Kala’s utmost priority, and she reassures her followers that she has extensively researched and planned her project to ensure structural stability. Her TikTok videos feature her learning process, occasional accidents, and input from experts in various fields. Despite a general fascination with her project, her core audience predominantly comprises mining engineers, electricians, and civil engineers who contribute valuable insights.

In terms of legality, Kala follows the rules and obtains the necessary permits for building emergency shelters in her local jurisdiction. She emphasizes that her project remains confined to her property and takes precautions to minimize disruptions to her neighbors, such as reducing surface vibrations during excavation.

While the primary purpose of the tunnel is as a storm shelter, Kala has also stumbled upon building stones under her house, which she plans to repurpose for future projects. With an estimated cost of $50,000 and approximately six more months of work remaining, Kala views this endeavor as a fulfilling hobby rather than a race against time.

