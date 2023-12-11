Christmas Cards: To Send or Not to Send?

Summary: In a social media post that has garnered mixed reactions, one woman makes a bold statement about Christmas cards. While many people cherish the tradition of sending and receiving cards during the holiday season, this woman argues that she has no use for them and will simply throw them away. The comments on her post range from offended to empathetic, with some suggesting creative ways to repurpose the cards. Ultimately, this woman’s view is a reminder that personal preferences vary, and individuals should do what brings them joy during the festive season.

The holiday season is synonymous with heartwarming traditions, and one such tradition is the exchange of Christmas cards. However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm for this custom. In a recent social media post that has sparked a debate, one woman expresses her disdain for Christmas cards.

In a somewhat controversial tone, she boldly declares, “Don’t send me a Christmas card—MMM MMM!” Her message is clear: she has no intention of keeping the cards and will discard them without a second thought. Despite this, she appreciates the effort put into the family photos and acknowledges that everyone looks “cute” and “precious.”

The responses to her post have been mixed. Some individuals feel offended her disregard for a cherished tradition, while others empathize and agree with her sentiments. Interestingly, some individuals have offered creative solutions to repurpose these cards. One viewer suggests creating a flip-through book punching holes in the corners and connecting them with a ring.

However, not everyone shares the woman’s perspective. Many people eagerly anticipate the arrival of Christmas cards, cherishing the moments shared and the memories captured within them. One viewer laments, “I spent a lot of money on the cards with our pictures. I hope no one is throwing them away.”

Ultimately, this woman’s viewpoint serves as a reminder that personal preferences differ. While some individuals find joy in sending and receiving Christmas cards, others consider them to be clutter. As the holiday season approaches, it is important to respect each other’s choices and prioritize what brings us genuine happiness during this festive time. So, whether you choose to send cards or not, remember to spread love and joy in your own unique way this Christmas season.