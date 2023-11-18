New and Noteworthy Celebrity Fashion from the Red Carpet and Press Tours

The SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end and Hollywood’s biggest stars are making a stylish comeback on the red carpet and press tours. After over 100 days away from the spotlight, they wasted no time in showcasing their fashion choices with a unique twist. Let’s take a closer look at some of the standout looks that have caught our attention in the past week.

First on our list is Elizabeth Debicki, who effortlessly channeled Princess Diana while attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Crown Season 6. Portraying the Princess of Wales in the series, Debicki paid homage to Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ donning a similar off-the-shoulder style from Bottega Veneta. Her choice not only reflected her character but also displayed her personal sense of style.

Hunter Schafer, known for her role in The Hunger Games – The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, has been captivating us with her press tour wardrobe. Styled Dara Allen, Schafer’s fashion choices have been nothing short of divine. From a golden Prada bra and skirt combo to a Schiaparelli crochet and hand-painted ‘puzzle’ dress, every outfit has been a jaw-dropping statement. Schafer’s Margiela ensemble deserves a special mention for its attention to detail, from a veiled newspaper headpiece to a navy sparkly heels.

Karlie Kloss, the model-turned-entrepreneur who recently acquired i-D Magazine, showcased her business casual attire during a magazine purchase. Kloss effortlessly paired low-slung jeans with a business shirt and trench coat from HommeGirls, a brand known for blending menswear-inspired elements into women’s fashion. This unique combination perfectly reflects her multifaceted career and style.

Zoe Saldana’s 80s-inspired Balmain dress stood out among a sea of uninspiring gowns at the Baby 2 Baby charity event. With its busy floral pattern, bustier neckline, padded shoulders, and gathered hemline, it could have easily gone wrong. However, Saldana managed to make it look cool and modern, proving that taking risks with fashion can truly pay off.

Last but not least, Emily Ratajkowski demonstrated the power of a statement hat. Wearing a striking hat, Ratajkowski showcased that this accessory can transform an entire outfit into a fashion statement on its own. Her bold choice captured attention and showcased her fashion-forward mindset.

These fashion moments serve as a reminder that celebrities have the power to elevate their style and make a lasting impression. They inspire us to embrace our own unique fashion choices and experiment with our personal style.

