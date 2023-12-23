NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Captures First Images of Asteroid Psyche

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has achieved a significant milestone capturing its first images of the asteroid Psyche. The images were taken as part of a test of the spacecraft’s science instruments and were referred to as “first light.” The twin-camera imager instrument on Psyche captured a total of 68 images within a star field in the constellation Pisces, which were then combined to create a mosaic.

The Psyche spacecraft was launched on October 13 and is currently en route to its destination, the asteroid Psyche located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It is expected to arrive at the asteroid in 2029. Once there, the spacecraft will study the asteroid’s composition and structure, with the ultimate goal of understanding the formation and evolution of rocky planets and metallic cores.

In other news, NASA recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of International Space Station (ISS) operations. The milestone was marked with a space-to-Earth call between the station crew and NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana and ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano. The ISS, a joint project of five space agencies, has been continuously occupied since 2000 and serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration.

Additionally, during the 28th annual United Nations Climate Conference, NASA and other U.S. government agencies announced the launch of the U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center. This center aims to consolidate greenhouse gas data gathered from various sources to provide researchers and decision-makers with a centralized location for analysis and information.

Lastly, NASA has selected 72 student teams to compete in the Human Exploration Rover Challenge. This annual challenge gives high school, college, and university students the opportunity to design, build, and operate lightweight, human-powered rovers on an obstacle course that simulates lunar and Martian terrain.

These developments showcase NASA’s ongoing efforts in space exploration, climate research, and inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers.