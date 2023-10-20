Crypto News Review: BlackRock Denies Bitcoin ETF Approval Rumors, Ferrari Accepts Bitcoin Payments, Warren Buffett Invests in Nubank

Last week in the crypto world was filled with ups and downs, false rumors, and notable market movements. The hot topic of the week was the potential approval of a BlackRock iShares Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), which initially sent the price of Bitcoin on a wild ride. However, the rumors turned out to be false, leading to a significant market dip.

BlackRock, the asset management giant behind the iShares Bitcoin spot ETF, quickly refuted the rumors of SEC approval. This caused the Bitcoin price to retrace from its nearly $30,000 high, with over $105 million worth of trades being liquidated in just one hour.

Adding to the confusion, the crypto publication Cointelegraph, which originally reported the fake ETF story, later issued an apology and retraction. The outlet acknowledged its mistake and promised transparency regarding the findings of its internal investigation.

In other news, luxury car manufacturer Ferrari announced its plan to accept Bitcoin and other digital assets as payment for its vehicles in the United States. Ferrari aims to expand its client base connecting with potential buyers who can afford a Ferrari but may not be traditional clients.

Meanwhile, Warren Buffett, known for his skepticism towards Bitcoin, indirectly found himself in the midst of the crypto world. Buffett’s investment firm Berkshire Hathaway invested $500 million in Nubank, a Brazil-based digital bank that facilitates Bitcoin trading. This investment has proved to be lucrative, with the value of Berkshire Hathaway’s stake currently standing at $840 million.

The US government has unintentionally become one of the world’s largest Bitcoin holders, seizing around 200,000 BTC from cyber criminals. However, the government has not rushed to liquidate this Bitcoin stash, making it an unintentional Bitcoin HODLer.

In the Reddit community, the blockchain-based rewards initiative called Community Points is coming to an end. Launched in 2020, Community Points offered Ethereum tokens as rewards for active participation in selected subreddits. However, the program faced challenges in scaling and complying with evolving regulatory conditions, leading to its discontinuation.

The week also saw some notable altcoin performances, with Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), Stacks (STX), MX token, Solana (SOL), and Injective (INJ) among the top gainers.

In conclusion, last week was a rollercoaster for the crypto world, with rumors and retractions causing market volatility. Nonetheless, developments such as Ferrari accepting Bitcoin payments and traditional investors like Warren Buffett entering the crypto industry indicate a shifting landscape in the world of digital assets.

Definitions:

– BlackRock: An asset management company known for its global investment management, risk management, and advisory services.

– Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges that holds Bitcoin as an underlying asset.

– SEC: The US Securities and Exchange Commission, responsible for enforcing federal securities laws and regulating the securities industry.

– HODLer: A term used to describe individuals who hold their cryptocurrency investments for the long term.

– Community Points: Blockchain-based tokens used as rewards for active participation in Reddit’s selected subreddits.

