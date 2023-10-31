New Ways to Embrace Halloween without Doorbell Videos

It’s that time of year again – Halloween season is here, and with it comes the age-old traditions of trick-or-treating, creative costumes, and sugar rushes. However, as Halloween evolves in the digital age, so do the ways in which we celebrate and share our experiences online. While doorbell videos from Ring and similar companies have become global sensations, it’s important to consider the implications and ethics behind sharing videos of other people’s children without their consent.

One influencer who goes the name BabiesOfSteele on TikTok recently shed light on the issue. Meredith Steele, a Maine-based influencer, expressed her concern about uploading doorbell footage of other people’s kids trick-or-treating. She emphasized the importance of respecting children’s privacy and avoiding the potential embarrassment or shaming that could result from sharing these videos.

Steele also reminded us that children, especially young ones, often lack impulse control when it comes to collecting candy on Halloween. Instead of focusing on their innocent actions, let’s shift our attention towards the joy and excitement they experience while participating in this annual tradition.

So, how can we celebrate Halloween without resorting to doorbell videos?

1. Foster a sense of community spirit: Encourage neighborhoods to organize Halloween events where children can safely trick-or-treat and interact with their peers.

2. Emphasize creativity: Encourage children to come up with unique costume ideas that showcase their individuality and imagination.

3. Capture candid moments: Instead of recording others, take the opportunity to capture the pure joy and excitement of your own children or friends during Halloween festivities.

4. Support local businesses: Take this opportunity to explore local businesses and purchase treats or Halloween decorations from them, helping to boost the local economy.

FAQ:

Q: Why is it important to avoid sharing doorbell videos of other people’s children?

A: Sharing doorbell videos without consent can potentially invade children’s privacy and lead to embarrassment or shaming.

Q: How can we celebrate Halloween without doorbell videos?

A: By fostering a sense of community, promoting creativity, capturing candid moments, and supporting local businesses.

