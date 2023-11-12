Grab the Ultimate Gaming Experience with the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra Wireless Controller

Looking for the ultimate gaming experience? Look no further than the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra wireless controller. With an incredible early Black Friday deal on Amazon, you can now own this customizable controller for just $83, saving you 36% off its regular price of $130.

The XP-Ultra is not your ordinary controller. It features a modular form factor that allows you to customize it on the fly to suit your preferred playstyle. With three different parts, including the core “mini-pad,” which includes all the buttons, thumbsticks, and shoulder triggers of a standard Xbox controller, you can easily expand it into a full-size controller attaching the handgrip section. The handgrip section not only adds a rubberized surface for enhanced grip but also includes two programmable bumper buttons at the rear of the gamepad.

But the customization doesn’t end there. The XP-Ultra also comes with a smartphone clip that attaches to the top of the controller, transforming your phone and controller into a portable gaming device. Whether you want to play Android games or stream games through apps like Game Pass, Steam Link, and more, this controller offers the versatility you need.

Equipped with rumble feedback in both the mini-pad and the controller grip, the XP-Ultra provides immersive gameplay. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, allowing you to connect your headphones or gaming headset for a truly immersive audio experience.

With an impressive battery life of 40-60 hours, you can enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions. And when it’s time to recharge, simply use the braided USB-C cable included with the controller.

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal on the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra wireless controller. While we’re unsure how long this offer will last, it’s better to act fast to secure this fantastic gaming accessory at an unbeatable price. Visit Amazon now to grab yours before it sells out or returns to its original price.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra wireless controller with my Xbox Series X|S?

Yes, the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Android devices.

Is the smartphone clip included with the controller?

Yes, the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra comes with a smartphone clip that allows you to attach your phone to the controller for a portable gaming experience.

How long does the battery last on the XP-Ultra controller?

The XP-Ultra offers an impressive battery life of 40-60 hours, ensuring you can enjoy extended gaming sessions without interruptions.