Cold Pursuit: The Unexpected Appeal of This Revenge Thriller on Netflix

Liam Neeson’s presence in an action movie is no longer surprising—he has become synonymous with the genre since his breakout role in Taken. However, his latest film, Cold Pursuit, which was originally released in 2019, has recently found unexpected success on Netflix. But what exactly makes this revenge thriller so popular now? Let’s dive into three reasons why Cold Pursuit has become a minor hit on the streaming platform.

Firstly, while Neeson’s character seeking revenge may be a recurring theme in his films, Cold Pursuit offers a refreshing twist. In this darkly funny movie, Neeson plays the role straight, creating a unique blend of action and comedy. The comedic moments and eccentric characters add depth to the story, reminiscent of Quentin Tarantino’s style. Notably, Tom Bateman delivers standout comedic moments as the film’s main villain, Trevor “Viking” Calcote, showcasing the film’s offbeat humor.

Secondly, Cold Pursuit, a remake of the Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance, maintains the original’s humor and wit. Directed Hans Petter Moland, who helmed both versions, the American remake successfully retains the charm and eccentricities of its original characters. This unexpected infusion of humor into an action-packed revenge thriller sets Cold Pursuit apart from similar films in the genre.

Lastly, the film’s grand finale elevates the overall viewing experience. In the climactic showdown, Viking’s misjudgment and subsequent retaliation set off a gang war, intertwining multiple characters’ fates. With Coxman caught in the middle, survival is far from guaranteed. The audacity of this scene is so captivating that it has been featured prominently in the film’s promotional material—a testament to its thrilling impact.

In conclusion, the unexpected popularity of Cold Pursuit on Netflix can be attributed to its unique blend of action, comedy, and offbeat characters. Liam Neeson’s straight portrayal of a revenge-seeking protagonist, combined with the darkly funny moments throughout the film, creates an entertaining and refreshing experience. Moreover, the grand finale adds a thrilling and audacious climax that leaves a lasting impression. If you’re in the mood for an action movie that breaks the mold, Cold Pursuit is well worth watching.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who stars in Cold Pursuit?

A: Liam Neeson stars as the lead character, Nels Coxman, and Emmy Rossum has a supporting role.

Q: What makes Cold Pursuit different from other Liam Neeson action movies?

A: Cold Pursuit blends action with comedy, creating a unique tone for the film. Liam Neeson plays his role straight while delivering darkly comedic moments, making this movie a standout in his filmography.

Q: Is Cold Pursuit a remake of another film?

A: Yes, Cold Pursuit is an American remake of the Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance, directed Hans Petter Moland, who also directed the remake.

Q: Does Cold Pursuit have a thrilling finale?

A: Yes, the film builds up to a grand showdown where multiple characters converge, resulting in an intense and audacious climax.

Q: Why has Cold Pursuit gained popularity on Netflix?

A: The unique blend of action, comedy, and offbeat characters, along with Liam Neeson’s leading role, has attracted viewers to Cold Pursuit on Netflix.