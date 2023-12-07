An Unexpected Hit: The Silencing Takes the Netflix Charts Storm

Summary:

The recent Canadian action-thriller, The Silencing, has become a surprising success on Netflix. Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis, the movie has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline. Directed Robin Pront, the film follows a reformed hunter and a female sheriff as they track down a killer who may have kidnapped his daughter. While Coster-Waldau’s performance has attracted fans, the supporting cast has also received high praise on social media. The Silencing is one of those hidden gems that Netflix has given a platform, leading viewers to wonder how many other thrilling films they might have missed in 2020.

Fans are praising Coster-Waldau for his post-Game of Thrones role, but they are equally excited about the talented supporting cast. Twitter is abuzz with discussions about the movie, with viewers sharing their thoughts on the intense cat and mouse game depicted on screen.

Netflix has brought attention to The Silencing, shining a light on a movie that may have gone unnoticed many. As a result, viewers are eager to explore other thrilling titles released in 2020 that might have slipped under their radar.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch The Silencing on Netflix yet, now is the time to give it a try. And if you’ve already seen it, let us know your thoughts and share your favorite 2020 thrillers that deserve recognition. With so many hidden gems out there, there’s no shortage of entertainment to keep us occupied during these times. Let’s make the most of our time indoors and discover the thrillers that await us.