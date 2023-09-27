Is “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” Season 2 Worth Streaming on Netflix?

The second season of “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” has quickly climbed to the top of the Netflix most-watched list, solidifying the streaming service’s reputation as the home of captivating true crime documentaries. The first season, which debuted in February, was highly popular and the second season picks up where it left off. But if you’re starting to feel burnt out on true crime or prefer to be more selective with what you watch, you may be wondering if season 2 is worth streaming. Let’s dive into it.

“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” recounts a series of shocking tragedies that rocked a tight-knit South Carolina community. The Murdaugh family, particularly Alex Murdaugh, is at the center of these crimes. The first season explores the murders themselves and the detectives’ conclusion that Alex is the perpetrator. In the newly released season 2, the focus shifts to Alex’s trial, revealing new evidence and shocking secrets in the courtroom. It’s a twisting and suspenseful tale that will keep you guessing until the end.

As for critical reception, season 2 of “Murdaugh Murders” has not yet garnered enough reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. However, its audience score stands at a respectable 71%, based on fewer than 50 ratings. Three reviews currently listed on Rotten Tomatoes are positive, with one suggesting that there is potential for a third season.

Looking back at the first season, it received a strong 82% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience score was a more average 68%. This indicates that some Netflix subscribers may not have enjoyed the first part of the series as much as the critics did.

Ultimately, the decision to stream or skip “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” depends on your interest in true crime. If you find explorations of human darkness fascinating, this series is likely to captivate you. Additionally, if you enjoyed the first season, there’s a good chance season 2 will also appeal to you. However, if you’re seeking something innovative in the true crime genre, this series may not offer anything groundbreaking. Nevertheless, its popularity suggests that many Netflix viewers are still eager for more true crime content.

