Accessibility at CBC: Making Content Inclusive for All Canadians

At CBC, ensuring accessibility for all Canadians is of utmost importance. The company is committed to creating products that can be enjoyed individuals with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive challenges. In line with this commitment, CBC offers Closed Captioning and Described Video services for many of its shows available on CBC Gem.

Accessibility Feedback and Improvements

CBC actively seeks feedback from its audience to enhance accessibility features. The company values input from individuals who may have encountered challenges in accessing their content and strives to address their concerns. Through an ongoing feedback process, CBC aims to improve its accessibility offerings and make continuous enhancements to create a more inclusive viewing experience for all Canadians.

Furthermore, CBC regularly conducts accessibility assessments to identify areas where improvements can be made. By analyzing user feedback and exploring new technologies, the company continually adapts its services to meet the needs of the diverse audience it serves.

FAQs:

Q: Why does CBC prioritize accessibility?

A: CBC believes in making its products accessible to all Canadians, including individuals with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive challenges, to ensure equal access and inclusivity.

Q: What accessibility features does CBC offer?

A: CBC provides Closed Captioning and Described Video services for many of its shows available on CBC Gem.

Q: How does CBC improve accessibility?

A: CBC actively seeks feedback from its audience and conducts regular accessibility assessments to identify areas for improvement. Through this process, CBC aims to enhance its accessibility features and provide an inclusive viewing experience.

Q: How can viewers provide feedback on accessibility?

A: Viewers can provide feedback on accessibility concerns or suggestions directly to CBC through their website or other communication channels.

By prioritizing accessibility and embracing user feedback, CBC is actively working towards creating a more inclusive and accessible media landscape, where everyone can enjoy their content, irrespective of any challenges they may face.