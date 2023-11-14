Introducing the Beautiful Drew Chair: A Perfect Addition to Your Home

After much anticipation, the Beautiful Drew Swivel Chair Drew Barrymore is now available at Walmart with a special discount. Priced at $258, down from the original price of $298, you can save $40 on this cozy and stylish chair.

The Beautiful Drew Chair gained widespread attention on TikTok, where fans shared their love for its comfortable design and swivel functionality. Its unique boucle fabric, oversized seat, and three plush accent pillows make it the perfect addition to any home. With its 360-degree swiveling action, this chair offers both comfort and versatility.

Initially, the chair quickly sold out just a few days after its release in April. It is part of Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful home goods collection, exclusively available at Walmart. Currently, the discounted price is valid for the sage color option, but a cream version is also available for $298.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get your hands on the Beautiful Drew Chair Drew Barrymore. You can find it at Walmart’s website, where you can also explore other early Black Friday deals on furniture.

FAQ:

1. Can I order the Beautiful Drew Chair in a different color?

At the moment, the discounted price is applicable for the sage color option. However, Walmart also offers a cream version of the chair at the original price of $298.

2. Are there any other Black Friday deals on furniture at Walmart?

Yes, Walmart has a range of early Black Friday deals on furniture. You can explore these offers in addition to the Beautiful Drew Chair.

3. Is the Beautiful Drew Chair available at other retailers?

No, the Beautiful Drew Chair is exclusively available at Walmart as part of Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful home goods collection.

