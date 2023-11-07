Anthropologie Debuts Unique Monogram Snow Globe Candle for the Winter Holidays

Anthropologie is known for its trendy and eye-catching holiday decor, and this year is no exception. While their Halloween collection stole the show earlier this year, their holiday collection is already in full swing with over 800 festive items. Among their standout pieces is the Monogram Snow Globe Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Ceramic Candle.

This ingenious two-in-one candle combines the cozy scent of woody balsam and cedarwood with the magical charm of a snow globe. The winter-inspired fragrance evokes memories of evergreen trees while also surprising you with hints of citrus, cranberry, plum, and cinnamon. With a burn time of 50 hours, this candle can fill your home with a delightful aroma all season long.

What sets this candle apart is its elegant monogrammed snow globe lid. Once the candle has burned out, the lid can be repurposed as a standalone snow globe or used to store small trinkets and keepsakes. The candle itself doubles as a stylish piece of seasonal decor, keeping your space festive and inviting even after it has been used.

Reviews for the Monogram Snow Globe Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Ceramic Candle have been overwhelmingly positive. Customers love the scent, compact size, and the versatility of the snow globe lid. Many have also praised it as a thoughtful and unique holiday gift.

With its recent popularity on social media platforms like TikTok, this Anthropologie candle is expected to be in high demand this holiday season. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add this enchanting piece of decor to your collection or gift it to someone special.