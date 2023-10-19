The Enduring Friendship of Loki and Mobius: Exploring Mobius’s Possible Alternate Life

Fans of Disney’s Loki series have been captivated not only the mischievous Loki himself, played brilliantly Tom Hiddleston, but also Mobius, the TVA agent. Portrayed the eternally charming Owen Wilson, Mobius has won the hearts of viewers with his charisma and fascinating character development throughout the show’s first season.

In season two, the bond between Loki and Mobius only strengthens, with the two characters constantly touching and displaying a deep connection. One particular moment that resonated with fans was their quiet moment of comfort, enjoying pie together after a challenging interrogation. Their friendship has evolved, bringing about positive changes in both characters.

During a conversation over key lime pie, Loki curiously asks Mobius if he ever wonders what his life could have been like in an alternate timeline. To Loki’s surprise, Mobius admits that he prefers not to know, fearing that it may be too devastating to discover that his life could have been significantly better than his current reality.

Recently, a TikTok video created user @a_white_tulip cleverly merges Mobius’s character with one of Owen Wilson’s iconic roles from the movie Zoolander. The video shows X-5/Brad questioning Mobius about the life he may have left behind, while clips from Zoolander featuring Wilson’s character, Hansel, play underneath. This creative mashup suggests that in an alternate reality, Mobius could have been a male supermodel, strutting runways and enjoying a life of fame and fortune.

This video resonates with fans who enjoy drawing connections between fictional characters and the actors who portray them in different roles. For instance, Andrew Lincoln’s character in Love, Actually and his character in The Walking Dead could exist in the same universe, allowing fans to imagine a complex backstory for their favorite characters.

While it remains uncertain whether Loki will explore Mobius’s alternate life beyond his love for jet skiing, Zoolander provides a glimpse into the possibilities. As the enduring friendship between Loki and Mobius continues to captivate audiences, fans can’t help but wonder about the untapped potential of Mobius’s past.

