New Ways to Relieve Nasal Congestion in Babies: Expert Advice

When it comes to our babies’ health, we are always on the lookout for tips and tricks to make their lives more comfortable. However, it’s important to be cautious with the information we find on social media. One recent TikTok video suggested a hack for relieving nasal congestion in babies using a NoseFrida nasal aspirator attached to a breast pump. But what do the experts have to say about it?

According to pediatricians and the team at Frida Baby, the manufacturer of NoseFrida, this hack is not recommended. Dr. Randolph Thornton, a pediatrician with Jacksonville Pediatrics and Wolfson Children’s Hospital, explains that using a breast pump in this way could potentially injure a baby’s delicate nose, causing nosebleeds or swelling. Moreover, the NoseFrida and its parts have not been tested with the level of suction power provided a breast pump, making it unsafe to use them together.

Dr. Samantha Minneman, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital Colorado, advises against using any product differently than its intended use. Hospital-grade suction devices are specifically designed to safely remove mucus, while the NoseFrida parts are not designed for such high levels of suction.

Frida Baby itself does not recommend attaching the NoseFrida to an electric pump. The company suggests using their Electric NoseFrida as a safer alternative for parents who prefer a suction device that combines convenience with effective mucus removal.

It’s not only a matter of potential harm to the baby’s nose; there are also concerns about hygiene and maintaining the functionality of the breast pump. Infectious viruses and bacteria present in mucus could contaminate the pump, especially if it lacks a backflow valve. This can lead to the growth of harmful bacteria that are difficult to properly clean out of the pump.

Instead of relying on unverified hacks, experts recommend safer methods to relieve nasal congestion in babies. Dr. Minneman suggests using saline spray to break up thicker mucus and suction it out with a nasal aspirator or bulb syringe. Dr. Thornton emphasizes the importance of monitoring your baby’s well-being and contacting a pediatrician if their congestion doesn’t improve within a few days.

Before trying any health hacks you find on social media, it is always wise to consult your own pediatrician. They can provide personalized advice and guidance based on your baby’s unique needs. Remember, the safety and well-being of your little one should always come first.

