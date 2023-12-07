Michelle Chin: The Rise of the Human Calculator

Summary: Michelle Chin, also known as the “human calculator,” has gained a massive following on TikTok and YouTube for her extraordinary math skills. With over 8.6 million followers on TikTok and nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube, Chin’s fame has skyrocketed, leading to collaborations with notable figures like Bill Gates. Her passion for math was discovered through her relationship with YouTuber boyfriend Zach Hsieh, and she has since become a prominent influencer in the math and entertainment industry.

Michelle Chin, a self-proclaimed “human calculator,” has taken the internet storm with her remarkable math abilities. Despite not considering a career in mathematics initially, Chin has managed to amass millions of followers on TikTok (munchie.michelle) and YouTube (MsMunchie) through her entertaining videos and tutorials.

This rise to fame was a result of her introduction to the world of YouTube her boyfriend, Zach Hsieh, also known as ZHC online. Inspired a contestant on “Asia’s Got Talent” who showcased impressive mental math skills, Chin set out to prove that she too possessed this unique ability.

Chin’s popularity on YouTube continues to grow with videos where she solves complex math problems, boasting challenges that involve tens of thousands of digits. She credits her proficiency in math to years of practice, particularly with the use of an abacus, which she has even featured in her videos.

Recognizing the demand for her knowledge and skills, many of Chin’s followers have requested math tips and tricks. In response, she will be offering a free online class called “Math Magic” on December 14th through Varsity Tutors. This class aims to engage both children and adults, combining math with captivating magic tricks.

Chin hopes that her content will inspire a love for learning, even among those who dislike math. By presenting math in an enjoyable and entertaining manner, she aims to change people’s perception of the subject and encourage a greater appreciation for its intricacies.

As the “human calculator” continues to captivate audiences worldwide, it is clear that her passion for math and dedication to spreading the joy of learning has resonated with millions of fans.