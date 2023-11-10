New Dating Trend: The Bird Test and Bids for Connection

A recent TikTok video has sparked a new dating trend called the “bird test,” which claims to predict the longevity of a couple’s relationship. The concept behind the bird test is simple: if you mention something insignificant to your partner and they respond with curiosity and genuine interest, it’s a positive sign for the future. However, if they dismiss or ignore your comment, it could indicate trouble ahead.

While the bird test may seem silly at first glance, it is actually rooted in the concept of bids for connection. A bid for connection is an invitation from one person to another to engage mentally and emotionally. When both individuals respond positively to these bids, it strengthens their bond and leads to a healthier relationship. On the other hand, a negative response can breed feelings of anger and resentment.

Psychologists Drs. John and Julie Gottman have extensively studied bids for connection and found that couples who responded positively to each other’s bids 86% of the time had a higher chance of maintaining a lasting and fulfilling relationship. This research emphasizes the importance of actively engaging with your partner’s interests and needs.

The bird test, in particular, serves as an opportunity to display interest and attuned behavior. When someone takes a genuine interest in a topic that is meaningful to their partner, it can foster a profound sense of connection. However, it is essential to remember that bids for connection can take various forms and are not limited to conversations about birds.

While the bird test may offer some insights, it should not be used as a definitive test for a relationship’s strength. Relationship expert Sarah Melancon warns against turning it into a manipulative or inauthentic test. Instead, she suggests focusing on remaining open to bids for connection from your partner in various contexts.

In conclusion, the bird test trend on TikTok sheds light on the importance of bids for connection in relationships. It reminds us to actively engage with our partners and demonstrate genuine interest in their lives. However, it should not be taken as a strict metric for measuring relationship compatibility, as bids for connection can take many forms, and overall behavior matters more than any specific test.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a bid for connection?

A bid for connection is an invitation from one person to another to engage mentally and emotionally. It represents an opportunity for individuals to attune to each other’s interests and needs, fostering a stronger bond.

Who pioneered the study of bids for connection?

Drs. John and Julie Gottman, renowned psychologists from the Gottman Institute, conducted extensive research on bids for connection in relationships.

How does responding to bids for connection affect a relationship?

Couples who respond positively to each other’s bids for connection have a higher chance of sustaining a healthy and long-lasting relationship. It strengthens the bond between partners and fosters intimacy and trust.

Is the bird test an accurate measure of relationship compatibility?

The bird test serves as an example of a bid for connection, but it should not be considered a definitive measure of relationship compatibility. Bids for connection can take many forms, and overall behavior and response to bids matter more than any specific test or scenario.