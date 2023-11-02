New Article: The Hilarious Reality of Being a Teacher and Dealing with Overstimulation

Being a teacher is an experience that is difficult to truly convey to those who have never stepped into a classroom. The overwhelming nature of the profession and the constant bombardment of stimuli can be hard to put into words. However, one middle school teacher, Gabe Dannenbring, has managed to capture the essence of teaching in a series of hilarious videos.

Dannenbring has become an expert at condensing the realities of teaching into short, digestible, and entertaining TikTok videos. In one of his recent videos, he perfectly captures the feeling of overstimulation that teachers often experience. The video focuses on the challenges of getting a class started, with Dannenbring’s attempts repeatedly interrupted common classroom distractions. Even though he teaches middle school, educators of all grade levels can relate to the scenario.

What makes Dannenbring’s TikTok videos so relatable and enjoyable? First, the choice of music sets the perfect tone for the chaos that often ensues in a classroom. If teaching had a soundtrack, it would undoubtedly be a jaunty tune playing while educators navigate potential emotional meltdowns.

The video also highlights the maddening dialogue that can occur between teachers and students. The question, “What are we doing today?” asked immediately after explaining the day’s agenda, is a perfect example of the absurdity that teachers encounter daily.

Additionally, Dannenbring expertly portrays the decline in civility that sometimes happens when teachers cross the line from upbeat helpfulness to exasperated surrender. His command to “Just look at the board!” showcases the frustration that comes with trying to corral a room full of students.

Despite the chaos, what stands out the most is Dannenbring’s clear sense of humor and his love for his job and students. While he pokes fun at the challenges of teaching, it is evident that he does so with gentleness and affection.

Many viewers agree that Dannenbring’s videos truly capture the reality of being a teacher. However, some argue that the chaos portrayed in the videos is even worse in real life. Others claim that dealing with overstimulation is even more intense when working with elementary-age children.

In the end, being a teacher often means embracing the chaos and finding strategies to manage the overwhelming sensory stimuli. For teachers seeking practical strategies and products to cope with overstimulation, there are resources available to help.

