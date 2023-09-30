Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Love for Animals and Astonishing Number of Pets

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her excellent performances and her relationship with Jake Bongiovi, has recently revealed her deep love for animals. In a viral TikTok video, the Stranger Things star shared the incredible number of pets she owns, leaving fans amazed.

In the interview with BBC Radio, Brown listed the various domestic and farm animals she cares for. Her collection includes eight dogs, four cats, a donkey, a sheep, a pony, a bunny, and three goats. That’s a total of 19 pets! At just 19 years old, the number seems almost magical. It aligns with her recent accomplishment of publishing her debut novel titled Nineteen Steps.

The social media reaction to the revelation has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans have praised Brown for her dedication to taking care of so many animals, joking that she basically has her own farm. Beyond her TikTok video, Brown’s Instagram account is also filled with posts advocating for dog adoption. She uses her popularity and social media influence to help dogs find permanent homes.

Despite her massive following of 63.7 million on Instagram, Brown has made a conscious decision to reduce her personal presence on social media. This step allows her to maintain privacy and regain control over her public image. It has also increased her confidence and mental freedom.

As Brown continues to care for her astonishing number of pets and work on various projects, fans can enjoy her performances in Stranger Things and her two Enola Holmes movies available on Netflix.

