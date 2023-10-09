The Savannah Bananas Bring their Baseball Circus to Columbus

The Savannah Bananas, a popular “baseball circus” group, will be visiting Huntington Park in Columbus for three performances from May 24-26 as part of their Banana Ball World Tour. This exhibition baseball team, based in Savannah, Georgia, operates similarly to the Harlem Globetrotters, challenging their “rival” team, the Party Animals, to a game of Banana Ball.

Banana Ball is a version of baseball with modified rules designed to speed up play and create a unique experience for the audience. It often includes elements like flaming bats, adding to the excitement and entertainment value. The Bananas are known for their fun-filled pregame and postgame entertainment, featuring live bands and cheerleaders.

To be a part of this unique experience, you can enter the ticket lottery for the Banana Ball Tour. The Savannah Bananas’ visit to Columbus promises an unforgettable evening of baseball, entertainment, and non-stop fun. So make sure to mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy a night of thrilling sports and lively performances.

For more information about the Savannah Bananas and their upcoming events, you can check out their website or follow them on social media. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness the excitement of Banana Ball and be a part of the baseball circus that has captivated audiences across the country.

Sources:

– The Savannah Bananas official website