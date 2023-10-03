Warning: TikTok Scam Offers Unreal Discounts on High-Quality Jewelry

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about a scam making its way through TikTok. According to reports, a disgruntled ex-employee is using the platform to distribute a discount code for a jewelry store, promising high-quality jewelry at unbelievable prices. However, the BBB cautions that falling for this scam can lead to receiving cheap knockoffs or nothing at all.

The scam, although initially targeting a jewelry store, can be adapted to deceive buyers of other high-cost items such as electronics or designer handbags. The BBB highlights a few red flags associated with this scam. For instance, one customer reported that the shipping costs increase disproportionately as items are added to the cart. Despite this, the allure of a 100% discount on faux jewelry priced between $100 to $200 might tempt potential victims.

Further suspicions arise from the lack of a cancellation mechanism on the scammer’s website or order confirmation emails. Moreover, the absence of any social media presence, phone number, or physical address makes it difficult for customers to communicate with the fraudulent company. The sole means of contact is through email.

TikTok, unfortunately, has encountered hundreds of scams reported to the BBB. To protect oneself, the BBB advises consumers to be wary of offers that seem too good to be true. They recommend shopping only from reputable companies and using a credit card for online purchases.

In conclusion, the BBB cautions TikTok users about a deceptive discount code being circulated a disgruntled ex-employee. Falling for this scam can result in purchasing low-quality or non-existent products. It is important for consumers to exercise caution, shop with trusted retailers, and employ secure payment methods when shopping online.

Definitions:

1. Better Business Bureau (BBB): A non-profit organization that provides reviews, ratings, and accreditation for businesses based on consumer feedback.

2. TikTok: A social media platform popular for sharing short videos.

Sources: BBB (Better Business Bureau)