Sleeping with Hair in Bun: A Popular TikTok Trend Explained

TikTok creator Maddi Good recently shared why she sleeps with her hair in a bun each night. This trend gained attention after celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness recommended it in a TikTok video. Good explained that sleeping with hair down can cause friction and mechanical damage, leading to hair breakage. Her video has gone viral with millions of views and positive feedback.

Some viewers expressed concerns or challenges related to sleeping with a bun. One user mentioned migraines caused tension on the hair, while another revealed anxiety about hair getting in their face. However, many praised Good’s hair and supported the idea of the heatless bun.

Van Ness and hairstylists Fallon Toni Chavez and Ashley Wahler also advocated for sleeping with hair tied up. They suggested using silk scrunchies to prevent hair breakage and tangling. Metal and rubber hair ties should be avoided, as they can cause damage.

It is important to take care of hair while sleeping to prevent further damage. When heat is applied, the natural oils in the hair are stripped, causing the hair’s protein structure to change. Dyson, a company specializing in hair care tools, explained that high temperatures can lead to cracked cuticles and more vulnerability to damage.

Good shared a step-by-step guide on how to achieve the overnight bun. She recommended gathering all the hair at the top of the head, shaking out the front pieces, and twisting the hair to create the bun. Good emphasized the importance of keeping the base of the bun loose to avoid tension on the scalp. She secured the bun with a large scrunchy and styled the front pieces behind the ears for a face-framing effect.

Sleeping with hair in a bun has become a popular trend on TikTok, with many users trying out this heatless hairstyle to protect their hair. So if you want to wake up with tangle-free and healthy hair, give the overnight bun a try.

