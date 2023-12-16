Space-Saving Christmas Tree Hack: Create a Stunning DIY Tree Collar

Summary: Looking for a creative and space-saving way to decorate your home this holiday season? Check out this DIY tree collar hack that will transform your Christmas tree into a chic and festive centerpiece, all without breaking the bank.

If you’re tight on space but still want to make your home merry and bright, a TikTok Christmas tree hack is here to save the day. Crafters everywhere are falling in love with Emma Villaneda’s brilliant idea of using a simple bucket as a tree collar, giving your Christmas tree a stylish and polished look.

Villaneda purchased a 4-foot Christmas tree from the Dollar Store, cut a hole in a large bucket, and spray-painted it to match her decor. She then placed the faux spruce inside the bucket, creating a beautiful tree collar that adds a touch of elegance to any space. This genius hack not only saves space but also saves you money on expensive tree collars. It’s a win-win!

What’s great about this DIY tree collar is its versatility. You can adapt the hack to fit trees of all sizes and styles. Whether you have a small apartment or a spacious home, this creative solution will make your Christmas tree stand out while maximizing the space you have available.

But Villaneda didn’t stop there. For those who want to take their DIY skills to the next level, she also experimented with using a laundry basket and adding sisal rope to create a rustic look. This alternative option is perfect for those who have multiple trees that need a little extra TLC.

Once the holiday season comes to an end, don’t worry about storing your decorations in a small space. We have you covered. Our organization experts have shared tips and tricks on how to efficiently store Christmas decor without taking up too much room.

So, if you’re ready to create your perfect winter wonderland, try this space-saving Christmas tree hack and watch your home transform into a festive haven. Get creative, save money, and make the most out of your limited space this holiday season.