New Study Reveals Texas Native Selena Gomez Has a Massive Online Fanbase

A recent study conducted Netinfluencer.com, a creator economy market research firm and publication, has shed light on the immense popularity of Texas-born celebrity Selena Gomez. The research focused on analyzing the Instagram accounts of the top 100 most followed celebrities, and Gomez emerged as the second most beloved US celebrity based on social media data.

While Gomez boasts an impressive 1.6 million likes on Instagram, her close friend Taylor Swift claims the top spot with an average of 7.8 million likes per post. However, when it comes to the number of followers, Gomez reigns supreme among American celebrities, amassing a staggering 430,400,000 followers.

The study’s findings challenge the notion that a celebrity’s popularity can be solely determined their follower count. Influential figures like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé, despite having massive followings, did not make it into the top 10 most liked celebrities. This highlights the importance of engagement rates and active attention on social media profiles.

Curious to see if your favorite celebrities made the list? Here is a rundown of the top 10 most followed US celebrities on Instagram, based on the study’s data:

1. Taylor Swift – 275,800,000 followers, averaging 7,800,000 likes per post

2. Selena Gomez – 430,400,000 followers, averaging 6,100,000 likes per post

3. Zendaya – 184,400,000 followers, averaging 5,700,000 likes per post

4. Jenna Ortega – 39,900,000 followers, averaging 4,300,000 likes per post

5. Billie Eilish – 110,300,000 followers, averaging 3,400,000 likes per post

6. Noah Schnapp – 26,800,000 followers, averaging 3,000,000 likes per post

7. Ariana Grande – 381,000,000 followers, averaging 2,900,000 likes per post

8. Sadie Sink – 26,500,000 followers, averaging 2,600,000 likes per post

9. Kylie Jenner – 399,000,000 followers, averaging 2,300,000 likes per post

10. Olivia Rodrigo – 35,100,000 followers, averaging 2,100,000 likes per post

It’s clear that Selena Gomez’s Texas roots have not only shaped her talent but have also garnered her an immense and devoted online fanbase. Her impressive number of followers is a testament to her widespread appeal and influence in the digital realm.

