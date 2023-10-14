Taylor Swift: Miss Americana – A Must-Watch for All Swifties

If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift or even just a casual observer of pop culture, then chances are you’ve heard about the 2020 Netflix documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. This film offers a unique glimpse into the life and journey of one of the biggest artists of our time and is definitely worth a watch. Here are three reasons why you should add Taylor Swift: Miss Americana to your must-watch list.

Celebrating Swift’s Musical Journey

While Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is not a concert movie like her upcoming tour film, it still highlights the heart and soul of Swift’s career – her music. Through a mixture of footage from her childhood and breathtaking performances, the documentary showcases Swift’s growth as an artist. From her early aspirations to her rise to stardom, viewers get to witness her incredible journey firsthand.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the stage, the film also sheds light on Swift’s relentless work ethic and determination. It reminds us that Swift’s success did not come easily; she had to fight her way to the top with perseverance and an unwavering commitment to her craft.

A Glimpse into Swift’s Personal Struggles

Taylor Swift opens up in Miss Americana, offering a candid look at her personal struggles and vulnerabilities. She addresses her battles with body image and the detrimental impact of media portrayal, which ultimately led to her struggles with an eating disorder. Swift’s bravery in discussing these issues provides a powerful reminder that even superstars face challenges.

The film also showcases Swift’s resilience in the face of adversity. It touches upon her experience fighting for justice in court when she was sexually assaulted and the emotional toll her mother’s battle with cancer took on her. By sharing these personal moments, Swift allows viewers to see her as a human being, flaws and all, breaking away from the perfect image often projected celebrities.

Swift’s Political Awakening

For much of her career, Taylor Swift remained apolitical, but in Miss Americana, she reveals the reasons behind her change in stance. The documentary captures a backstage discussion where Swift challenges her family and advisors, expressing regret for not speaking out against Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The film also delves into specific political issues that drove Swift to take a stand. It highlights her opposition to Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, whom Swift believes is against LGBT rights and voting equality. Swift’s decision to use her platform to advocate for what she believes in has only solidified her popularity, as fans appreciate her honesty and willingness to stand up for her values.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is a powerful documentary that offers fans unparalleled access into the life of an iconic artist. It celebrates her musical journey, explores her personal struggles, and sheds light on her political awakening. Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or simply curious about the woman behind the music, this film is a must-watch.

