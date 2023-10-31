New and Exciting Movies to Stream Right Now

Looking for something new to watch? Check out these trending movies across various streaming services. From crime dramas to horror films, there’s something for everyone.

1. “Pain Hustlers” (On Netflix)

Starring Emily Blunt, “Pain Hustlers” follows a high school dropout who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy after joining a pharmaceutical startup. Despite its star-studded cast, the film has received mixed reviews from critics.

2. “The Nun II” (On Max)

As a sequel to “The Nun,” this gothic horror film is the latest installment in “The Conjuring” franchise. It features returning cast members and introduces new faces, delivering another chilling experience.

3. “Haunting of the Queen Mary” (On Hulu)

This British horror film takes audiences on a journey through time as two families aboard the RMS Queen Mary experience mysterious horrors. With its release timed for Halloween, it promises to deliver thrills and scares.

4. “Ghosted” (On Apple TV+)

For a mix of romance and adventure, “Ghosted” stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as two singles embarking on a mission to save the world. With a talented ensemble cast, this rom-com offers a unique twist.

5. “Renfield” (On Amazon Prime Video)

Inspired Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” “Renfield” centers around Dracula’s loyal servant, Renfield, as he seeks a life away from his monstrous boss. The comedy-horror film features an eclectic cast, including Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina.

Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, horror, or romance, these movies provide a range of options for your streaming pleasure. So grab some popcorn and enjoy these thrilling and entertaining films.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch “Pain Hustlers”?

A: “Pain Hustlers” is available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: What is “The Nun II” about?

A: “The Nun II” is a gothic horror film and a sequel to “The Nun.” It is part of “The Conjuring” franchise.

Q: Which streaming service has “Haunting of the Queen Mary”?

A: You can watch “Haunting of the Queen Mary” on Hulu.

Q: Who stars in “Ghosted”?

A: “Ghosted” features Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the lead roles.

Q: Where can I stream “Renfield”?

A: “Renfield” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.