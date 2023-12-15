Title: Llama Restaurant in St. Augustine Ranks Among OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America

Summary: Llama Restaurant, a cozy Peruvian eatery in St. Augustine, has been recognized as one of the top dining destinations in the country OpenTable. With over 2,000 positive reviews from diners, Llama Restaurant secured its spot on the prestigious annual list of Top 100 Restaurants in America. Owned chef Marcel Vizcarra, who immigrated to the U.S. from Peru, this establishment offers a unique culinary experience, blending flavors from different cultures. While renowned for its dishes like Ceviche Clasico and Mar Y Tierra, the restaurant’s intimate setting with only 10 tables means making a reservation in advance is essential.

Llama Restaurant has gained nationwide acclaim for its exceptional cuisine and remarkable dining experience. Many patrons have expressed their satisfaction through glowing reviews. One delighted guest from Orlando described it as the best restaurant they have ever visited, while another guest from St. Louis declared it to be the ultimate dining experience in St. Augustine. Visitors from all over the country, including New York and Philadelphia, have praised the restaurant and eagerly recommended it to others.

The restaurant’s reputation has also caught the attention of PBS travel series host Samantha Brown, who showcased Llama Restaurant on her show. She lauded the Peruvian restaurant concept, praising it as adventurous, fun, and, of course, delicious.

In addition to Llama Restaurant, two other Florida establishments earned a spot on OpenTable’s coveted Top 100 Restaurants in America list. Elizabeth on 37th and The Olde Pink House Restaurant, both located in Savannah, Georgia, were recognized for their outstanding culinary offerings.

If you’re planning a special night out and want to impress your loved ones or out-of-town guests, Llama Restaurant provides an unforgettable dining experience with a fusion of Peruvian, Incan, European, and Asian influences. However, due to high demand and limited seating, it is advisable to make reservations well in advance, particularly on weekends. Secure your spot at Llama Restaurant and indulge in a memorable gastronomic journey in the heart of St. Augustine.