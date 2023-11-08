Can’t Catch the Dialogue in Your Favorite TV Show? Soundfun’s Mirai Speaker Might Help

Do you find yourself constantly struggling to hear the dialogue in movies and TV shows? You’re not alone. The quality of dialogue in our favorite streaming services has been on the decline due to compression issues. But fear not, because there might be a solution on the horizon.

Introducing Soundfun’s newest innovation, the Mirai Speaker. Priced at $300, this soundbar is designed to restore some of the lost details in audio dialogue without blasting your eardrums with high volume levels. The Mirai Speaker utilizes unique curved speaker diaphragms, a technology that has been used Soundfun before.

Originally introduced through a successful Indiegogo campaign in 2022, Soundfun’s first dialogue-enhancing speaker was smaller and mono-only, compatible only with TVs that had an analog output. While it received mixed reviews, the new Mirai Speaker aims to improve upon its predecessor’s shortcomings.

The key difference lies in the placement of the new Mirai Speaker’s curved speakers. Instead of being positioned vertically, they are now placed sideways. This change, coupled with the addition of an optical input alongside an analog input, optimizes the performance of the speaker.

The principle behind the Mirai Speaker remains the same: to deliver clear dialogue to those with hearing difficulties while ensuring even distribution of sound across a wide and deep space, allowing everyone in the room to enjoy a pristine audio experience.

Soundfun has taken into consideration the needs of its target audience. The included remote has a simplified layout with just three buttons: volume up, volume down, and mute. This design appeals to older individuals who want a hassle-free way to enhance their TV shows and movies.

While Soundfun’s Mirai Speaker is not the first soundbar to focus on dialogue enhancement, it offers a unique approach. Other brands like ZVOX have similar offerings, but Soundfun’s curved diaphragms set it apart from competitors.

So, if you’re tired of straining your ears to catch every word in your favorite TV show, Soundfun’s Mirai Speaker might just be the solution you’ve been looking for. Stay tuned for its availability on Soundfun’s website and Amazon later this November.

